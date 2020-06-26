Actinium (ACM) Market Cap Tops $315,679.97

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $315,679.97 and $240,666.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053692 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 21,928,200 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

