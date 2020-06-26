ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 31,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,895. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

