Adelphoi (ADL) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $96,863.64 and approximately $139.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.01841333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00171564 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00111181 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.