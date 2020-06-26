Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) received a $18.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 113,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 290.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 190,226 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,471,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 502,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37,233.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,984,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

