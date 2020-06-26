Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Decreased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra increased their price objective on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

