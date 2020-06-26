Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s 6th Largest Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,670,000. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,531.43.

Alphabet stock traded down $31.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,432.70. 1,574,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,411.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,351.40. The company has a market capitalization of $977.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.