Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.79.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. 1,824,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Bank of The West raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

