Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $38.85. 1,773,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,502. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

