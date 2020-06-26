Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Telemus Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,734.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,363.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,486.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,100.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,783.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,617.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

