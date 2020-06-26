Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 22,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,616,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $8,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $2,733.87. 2,126,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,783.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,363.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,486.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,100.14.
In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. China International Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,617.85.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.