Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 22,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,616,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $8,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $2,733.87. 2,126,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,783.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,363.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,486.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,100.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. China International Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,617.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

