Analysts Set America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Research analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

