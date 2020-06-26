Analysts Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Target Price at $104.55

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.64.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,008.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $88,591,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $982,079.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,047,197.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,381 shares of company stock worth $9,134,847. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,971,000 after acquiring an additional 714,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 234,742 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 115,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $77.00. 8,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.52. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

