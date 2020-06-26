Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) PT at GBX 295

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 295 ($3.75).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.18) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Dominic Paul acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £200,960 ($255,771.92).

Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 372.80 ($4.74). The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 110.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 346.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 316.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

