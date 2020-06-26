Analysts Set Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price at $137.08

Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $2,456,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,438.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,060 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 51.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.36. 11,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,996. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

