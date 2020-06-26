Analysts Set G4S plc (LON:GFS) Price Target at GBX 146.25

G4S plc (LON:GFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 148.89 ($1.89).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. UBS Group downgraded shares of G4S to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 140 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G4S to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 125 ($1.59) in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of G4S to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a report on Wednesday.

G4S has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.30.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

