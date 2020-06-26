Analysts Set HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,249. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

