Analysts Set Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) PT at $17.59

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $19.74. 253,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,441,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.15. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $21.60.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.