ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.17

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and traded as low as $32.41. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 7,176 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.224 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

About ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

