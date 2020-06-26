ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.17

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and traded as low as $32.41. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 7,176 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%.

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.