Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,008 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Anthem by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.61. The company had a trading volume of 413,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.45 and its 200 day moving average is $273.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.20.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,600,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

