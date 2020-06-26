Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.77.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

In other Apollo Global Management news, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 286,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $11,979,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,620,880 shares of company stock worth $69,554,073. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,477 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,016,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 121.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $70,716,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 562.5% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,577,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,832,000 after buying an additional 1,339,007 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.99%.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

