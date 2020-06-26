AppCoins (APPC) Hits Market Cap of $4.47 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BiteBTC, HitBTC and IDEX. AppCoins has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $180,522.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.01841333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00171564 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00111181 BTC.

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,583,261 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, BiteBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

