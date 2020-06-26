Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 236,840 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $331,802,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $136,638,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 117.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,946,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after buying an additional 3,205,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,640,000 after buying an additional 1,536,560 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 132.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,670,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,883,000 after buying an additional 1,523,031 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,538.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Erick R. Asmussen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,704.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 63,200 shares of company stock worth $704,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 38,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

