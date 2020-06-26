Argan, Inc. (AGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd.

Argan has a payout ratio of -36.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:AGX traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.22. 676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,310. The company has a market cap of $643.37 million, a PE ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. Argan has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $47.73.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Argan had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share.

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger acquired 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

