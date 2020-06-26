Argentum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

