ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $363.35. 17,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.00 and its 200-day moving average is $296.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $371.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

