ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ASOMY remained flat at $$42.09 during trading on Friday. 1,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 110.76 and a beta of 4.01. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.26.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

