Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. 7,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,680. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64.
About Atlas Copco
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
