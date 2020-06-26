Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.90. 7,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,680. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.