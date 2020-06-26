AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,790,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.