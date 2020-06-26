AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 183.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,763 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $24,341,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $7,348,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,768,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

