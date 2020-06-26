Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,384 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Autodesk worth $24,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,107 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after acquiring an additional 333,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $754,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,907 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after purchasing an additional 735,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,599,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.04.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,927 shares of company stock valued at $11,151,473 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $234.99. The stock had a trading volume of 306,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.90. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $247.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

