Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $26.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZUL. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Azul by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Azul by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Azul by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 81,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170,957. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $632.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.01 million. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Azul will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

