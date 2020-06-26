Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,528. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $456.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

