Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.34

Bank First National Corp (OTCMKTS:BFNC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and traded as high as $64.38. Bank First National shares last traded at $64.13, with a volume of 37,702 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44.

About Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC)

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.