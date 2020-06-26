Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 40,562,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,443,904. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

