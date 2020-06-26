Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 491,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Baxter International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,952,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,394. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,049 shares of company stock valued at $11,348,684. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

