Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.76 ($95.24).

Shares of Bayer stock traded down €2.06 ($2.31) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €67.93 ($76.33). The stock had a trading volume of 8,661,660 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €62.45 and its 200 day moving average is €65.37. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

