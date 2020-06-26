Bayer’s (BAYRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BAYRY. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BAYRY stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $19.22. 1,016,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,419. Bayer has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Bayer had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

