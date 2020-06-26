Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Given New $0.40 Price Target at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $0.30 to $0.40 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.97.

Shares of BTE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 63,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,571. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $250.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,567,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 9,614,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 203.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,957,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718,838 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 1,420.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,469,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,313,000. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

