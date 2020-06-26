Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$0.40 by Analysts at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 38.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.37.

BTE stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.65. 4,096,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a market cap of $355.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$336.61 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

