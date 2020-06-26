Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Eight Capital

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by research analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTE. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CSFB lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$0.30 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.37.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

TSE BTE traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,096,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$336.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.