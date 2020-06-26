Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,352. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

