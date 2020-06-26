Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,036. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

