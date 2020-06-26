Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $$4.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 84 shares.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

