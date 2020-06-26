Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,665 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $253,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,970 shares of company stock worth $25,542,620 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

