BidaskClub Lowers Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 429.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.