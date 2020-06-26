BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $7.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of analysts have commented on BCRX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCRX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 375,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

