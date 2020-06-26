Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,558,000 after buying an additional 69,657 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,151. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

