BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market cap of $28,185.49 and $45.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003693 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 43,960,116 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

