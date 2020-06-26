Blocknet Market Capitalization Achieves $7.49 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00011849 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.49 million and $13,686.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,891,629 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.